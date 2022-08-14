Russian forces destruct five Ukrainian command posts in past day, says top brass

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russian combat aircraft, missile and artillery troops struck five Ukrainian command posts in the past 24 hours in their special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Sunday.

"Five command posts were hit in the past 24 hours, among them the command centers of the 43rd airborne brigade in Velikaya Novoselka, of the artillery group of the 79th air assault brigade near Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the command staff of the 247th squadron of the 127th territorial defense brigade in the city of Kharkov, four locations of temporary deployment of the units of the 113th territorial defense brigade in the area of Zolochyov of the Kharkov Region, as well as manpower and military hardware in 151 areas," he said.