MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Chechnya’s leader Ramzan Kadyrov has reported that allied troops took control of the Knauf plant in the town of Soledar.

On Tuesday, he took to his Telegram channel to write that the Akhmat special operations group together with the LPR’s militia were successfully liberating territories. "The allied forces also took under control the premises of the Knauf plant," Chechnya’s head wrote.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." Following this, the US and its allies announced the introduction of sweeping sanctions against Russia and stepped up arms deliveries to Kiev.