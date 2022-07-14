Russia says Ukrainian fighters deployed weapons near residential buildings in Kharkov

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, head of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, on Thursday said fighters of the Ukrainian nationalist unit Kraken set up ammunition depots in high-rise residential buildings in Kharkov and placed armored vehicles and multiple launch rocket systems in courtyards.

"Militants of the nationalist battalion Kraken set up strongholds and ammunition depots on the lower and upper floors of multistorey residential buildings (Vladislav Zubenko St.) in Kharkov, placed MLRS and armored vehicles in the courtyards. Local residents have been forbidden to leave their apartments, and all their attempts to evacuate on their own to safe areas are severely suppressed," he said.

Mizintsev said neo-Nazis fire at the positions of the Russian armed forces and DPR units from artillery from the territory of school No. 3 (Nadya Kurchenko street) in Kramatorsk, Donetsk People’s Republic, during the night, thereby provoking them to return fire. Residents of nearby houses are being held in the basement of the building, under the pretext of allegedly ensuring their security, but in fact to use them as a human shield.