Ukrainian nationalists plan to blow up orphanage in Slavyansk to accuse Russian forces

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Ukrainian nationalists rigged up the Topolyok orphanage in Slavyansk with explosives and intend to blow it up to accuse Russian Forces of targeting civilian objects, Russian National Defense Control Center head Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said Thursday.

"It has been determined with credibility that Ukrainian nationalists in Slavyansk, DPR, prepare another cynical provocation with deaths of civilians in order to accuse Russian forces of indiscriminate strikes on civilian objects," Mizintsev said.

According to the general, nationalists forcefully keep the orphanage’s staff inside the building.

"Meanwhile, the building has been rigged with explosives, and militants of nationalist units plan to blow it up after Russian forces start shelling military objects," he noted.

The provocation will be widely covered via mass media and online resources, Mizintsev added.

"We once again emphasize that, during the special military operation, Russian Armed Forces provide comprehensive aid and support to civilians, treat civilian population in exclusively humane fashion and do not target objects of civilian infrastructure," the general underscored.