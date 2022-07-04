Ukrainian neo-Nazis plan to blow up bridges in Sumy Region to accuse Russian forces

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian neo-Nazis rigged bridges in the Sumy Region and plan to blow them up to accuse Russian force of indiscriminate strikes, Russian National Defense Control Center head Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said Monday.

"In Belopolye, Sumy Region, Ukrainian neo-Nazis mined the bridges over River Kryga, which they intend to blow up and, under the already streamlined scenario, accuse Russian Armed Forces of the alleged indiscriminate strikes on important objects of transport infrastructure, with wide coverage in Ukrainian and Western media" Mizintsev said.

He underscored that the Russian side does not target civilian infrastructure during the special military operation and treats civilians in an exclusively humane way.