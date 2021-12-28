Shipbuilders to deliver strategic nuclear-powered sub to Russian Navy in 2023

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The Project 955A (Borei-A) second serial-built strategic nuclear-powered submarine Generalissimus Suvorov will be delivered to the Russian Navy in the first half of 2023 after trials at sea, a source in the defense industry told TASS on Tuesday.

"The nuclear-powered underwater cruiser Generalissimus Suvorov will be put afloat in early 2022 to complete its construction at the berth. In autumn, the vessel will enter comprehensive mooring and shipbuilders’ sea trials to be followed by a full cycle of state trials," the source said.

The strategic nuclear-powered submarine Generalissimus Suvorov will be delivered to the Russian Navy in the first half of 2023, he said.

TASS has no official comment from the Shipyard on this information yet.

Russia’s new strategic nuclear-powered submarine

The Sevmash Shipyard held the ceremony of rolling out the nuclear-powered submarine Generalissimus Suvorov from the slipway on December 25. The strategic nuclear-powered submarine Generalissimus Suvorov was laid down at the Sevmash Shipyard in Russia’s northwest on December 26, 2014. The sub belongs to the fourth generation of nuclear-powered submarines developed for the Russian Navy under the improved Borei-A Project (designed by the St. Petersburg-based Rubin Central Design Bureau of Marine Engineering).

The Project features principally new technical solutions, improved equipment, reduced physical fields and enhanced protection.

A source earlier told TASS that a contract for the construction of another pair of Borei-A strategic nuclear-powered submarines was expected to be signed in 2022. They are due to be laid down at the Sevmash Shipyard in 2023.

Currently, three baseline Project 955 (Borei) submarines Yuri Dolgoruky, Vladimir Monomakh and Alexander Nevsky and two improved Project 955A (Borei-A) subs Knyaz Vladimir and Knyaz Oleg are operational in the Russian Navy. Another five Project Borei-A submarines - the Emperor Alexander III, the Knyaz Pozharsky, the Generalissimus Suvorov, the Dmitry Donskoi and the Knyaz Potyomkin are at various stages of their construction.

Borei-and Borei-A-class submarines carry 16 Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles and are outfitted with 533mm torpedo tubes.

Compared to the baseline Borei series, Borei-A subs feature better acoustic stealth, maneuvering and deep-sea running capabilities and an improved armament control system.