Aviation units stationed in Crimea 100% provided with modern aircraft — commander

SEVASTOPOL, November 8. /TASS/. Aviation units stationed on the Crimean Peninsula are 100% provided with the latest aircraft, Southern Military District Commander Alexander Dvornikov said in an interview with the Defense Ministry’s newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda on Monday.

"The aviation units of the Southern Military District’s Air Force and Air Defense Army stationed on the Crimean Peninsula are 100% provided with advanced aircraft of operational-tactical aviation and helicopters of army aviation," the paper quoted the commander as saying.

Troop rearming is a priority today, "considering the complex military and political situation in the responsibility area of the Southern Military District," the commander stressed.

"Today the provision of the troops of our District with the latest types of armaments has reached 71% and is the highest among the military districts. Last year alone, over 1,500 advanced weapon systems, including ships, aircraft, helicopters, various armored vehicles, communications and electronic warfare systems and other materiel arrived for military units and formations of the Southern Military District," Dvornikov said.

Today all the military units and formations of the Southern Military District operate advanced mobile armaments "that make it possible at any time in any operational area to promptly create a powerful taskforce capable of reliably protecting the interests of the Russian Federation," the commander stressed.

The Southern Military District is also improving the combat training of military units and optimizing troop command and control systems, he added.

"The command posts of armies now include groups for command and control of reconnaissance and strike operations, the employment of aviation, air defense capabilities, the navy and engagement planning. The work organized in this way helps provide for continued command and control, cut the cycle of decision-making and raise the promptness of accomplishing tasks," the commander stressed.