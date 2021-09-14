Russia's Ka-52 helicopters participate in Zapad-2021 exercise in Belarus

MINSK, September 14. /TASS/. Russia's Ka-52 helicopters, involved in the Zapad-2021 exercise at the Obuz-Lesnovsky proving ground (the Brest Region) provide protection for an advancing regional group of forces. On Tuesday, the group is to repel an enemy offensive and create conditions for and carry out a counterstrike, the Belarusian Defense Ministry's press-service said in its Telegram-channel.

"At the Obuz-Lesnovsky proving ground missile forces, artillery, and tactical and army aviation are beginning to provide fire support for an advancing regional group of forces. The units conducting the offensive are covered by Mi-24 helicopters of the Belarusian Air Force and Air Defense and Ka-52 helicopters of Russia's army aviation, which destroy targets in the way of advancing forces," the Defense Ministry said.

The exercise is monitored by foreign military attaches from 18 countries, observers from the CSTO and SCO member-states, delegates from the CIS Executive Committee and the Secretariat of the CIS Defense Ministers' Council and a delegation from the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The joint Russian-Belarusian exercise Zapad-2021 is being held at military proving grounds in Belarus and Russia on September 10-16, with about 200,000 troops, 80 planes and helicopters and 760 pieces of other military taking part. Under the scenario, the participating forces are to respond to a worsening of the international situation and the risk of aggression against the Union State of Russia and Belarus. Both Russia and Belarus have repeatedly said the exercise is defensive.