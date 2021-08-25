Russia, Turkey holding consultations on creating TF-X fifth-generation fighter

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 25. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey are holding consultations among specialized groups on interaction in creating the Turkish TF-X fifth-generation fighter, Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev told a briefing on Wednesday.

"At this stage, consultations are underway with the Turkish side at the level of specialized groups on the issues of interaction in creating the Turkish national fighter," Russia’s military cooperation chief said.

The TF-X (Turkish Fighter-Experimental) program envisages some promising areas, Shugayev said.

"In this regard, there are interesting areas where we could render technological assistance, considering the experience that our specialists possess in developing and manufacturing aircraft. And we are ready to share our expertise with our Turkish partners. But it is premature to talk about any specific details at this stage," he added.

TF-X is the project for a fifth-generation fighter that the Turkish aerospace company TAI is developing to replace US F-16 aircraft.