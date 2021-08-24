UVZ prepares seaborne artillery unit for serial production — press service

KUBINKA, August 24. /TASS/. Uralvagonzavod (UVZ) prepared the cutting-edge seaborne remotely controlled combat module AU-220M for serial production, press service of the Russian machine-building company told TASS at the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2021.

"The artillery unit is ready for series production. At the same time, foreign customers showed high interest in its procurement," UVZ said.

"The artillery unit is intended to be the outfit of boats and vessels with displacement of 150 tonnes and above in the standard version and 250 tonnes and above in the deck version. It has the load ready for firing, sufficient to engage eight conventional targets, and is equipped with the organic optical-electronic target acquisition and tracking system," UVZ said.

The AU-220M module is capable to effectively engage aerial, seaborne and onshore targets at a distance up to 6 km, the company added.

The International Military-Technical Forum Army-2021 is being held from August 22 to 28 in Kubinka, the Moscow Region.