Russia’s top brass signs a host of deals on advanced weapons delivery to Russian troops

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry has signed a host of deals at the Army 2021 international military-technical forum on the delivery of the latest weapons to the Russian troops, the ministry announced on Tuesday.

As a source in the Defense Ministry earlier told TASS on the forum’s sidelines, the country’s top military brass would sign several dozen contracts on developing, producing and delivering the latest armaments and military hardware to the Russian troops.

In particular, the Russian Defense Ministry has signed a contract with the Design Bureau of Machine-Building on the delivery of Kinzhal airborne hypersonic missile systems to the troops.

"In the course of the Army 2021 international military-technical forum, a state contract on the production and delivery of Kinzhal missiles was signed," the ministry announced.

The Defense Ministry also concluded a contract with the Russian Helicopters Group on the delivery of 30 upgraded Ka-52M assault helicopters, Company CEO Andrei Boginsky announced.

"A contract for 30 helicopters has been signed for two years: 2022 and 2023," the chief executive said.

The Ka-52M is an upgraded version of the Ka-52 ‘Alligator’ gunship. As the gunship’s designers say, the Ka-52M missile armament has been standardized with the weapons suite of the Mi-28NM helicopter, another state-of-the-art Russian attack chopper, which has helped increase the target destruction range considerably. The Ka-52M is also furnished with a new phased array radar station and longer-range missiles. The upgraded gunship prototype performed its debut flight on August 10, 2020.

Russia’s top brass has also inked a deal with Uralvagonzavod manufacturer on the delivery of another batch of advanced T-90M ‘Proryv’ tanks to the troops and the upgrade of operational T-90 tanks to the T-90M level.

"State contracts on the delivery of T-90M tanks and a major overhaul of T-90 tanks with their upgrade to the T-90M level have been signed," the Russian Defense Ministry announced.

The T-90M tank considerably surpasses its T-90 predecessor by its combat efficiency while keeping such advantages of the previous model as exceptional reliability and the minimum amount of maintenance in its operation.

The T-90M tank is outfitted with a new turret with a powerful 125m cannon that allows using new highly powerful munitions and also missiles that can strike enemy tanks at a distance of up to 5 km.