Russia to unveil new version of BMP-3 combat vehicle at Army forum

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. A new modification of the BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle furnished with the Berezhok combat module will be demonstrated at the Army 2021 international military-technical forum for the first time, the press office of the Precision Weapons Company (within the state tech corporation Rostec) told TASS on Monday.

"The BMP-3 vehicle with the Berezhok combat module developed by the Shipunov Instrument-Making Design Bureau (part of the Precision Weapons Company within Rostec) will be featured at the Army 2021 forum," the press office said.

Work continues to upgrade the BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle, which envisages mounting new armaments on this hardware, the press office said.

"The configuration of BMP-3s will change completely when new combat modules are installed. There are also plans to install other armaments that fit for the dimensional and weight characteristics of the chassis of the BMP-3, which must, undoubtedly, remain an amphibious vehicle," the press office added.

Currently, the Russian troops are receiving BMP-2M combat vehicles outfitted with the Berezhok module.

The BMP-3 is one of the basic types of the armor in the Russian Army and the world’s most popular infantry fighting vehicle.