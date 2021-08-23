Kalashnikov preparing RPL-20 machine gun for pre-trials

KUBINKA, August 23. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group is readying the state-of-the-art 5.45 mm RPL-20 machine gun for preliminary trials, the company’s press service told TASS at the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2021.

"We are now developing the RPL-20 lightweight belt-feed machine gun as part of the Sotnik development efforts for the Russian Defense Ministry. There is a prototype. We’ve got approval for the concept design. Preparations for preliminary trials are now underway," Kalashnikov said.

Mass production of the machine gun can start after completion of the full cycle of tests. "Series production of any prototype is possible after state trials, pilot field operation and customers’ decision to put it into service," the press service noted.

The International Military-Technical Forum Army-2021 is being held from August 22 to 28 in Kubinka, the Moscow Region.