Russian security chief discusses regional security issues with Indian counterpart

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev held bilateral negotiations with his counterparts from Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and India in Dushanbe to discuss regional security issues, the Security Council’s press office announced on Tuesday.

Patrushev and India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval discussed in detail "further plans of the Russia-India interaction in the security sphere, cooperation among the security and law-enforcement agencies," the press office said.

The sides also exchanged their opinions on the situation in Afghanistan and the Asia-Pacific region, it added.

The Russian security chief and his Tajik counterpart Nasrullo Makhmudzoda discussed the issues of regional security. Patrushev and his Kyrgyz counterpart Marat Imankulov discussed the prospects of interaction within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the statement says.

The Russian security chief and his Kazakh counterpart Aset Isekeshev exchanged opinions on the issues of biological security and the sanitary-epidemiological situation in Russia and Kazakhstan, the press office informed.

Patrushev arrived in Dushanbe to participate in the 16th annual meeting of security council chiefs of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

On the same day, Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Rashid Nurgaliyev held negotiations in Dushanbe with his Uzbek counterpart Bobur Usmanov to discuss the issues of anti-terror interaction and the fight against extremism, the press office said.