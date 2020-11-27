German defense chief’s stance on Russia weakens European security, says Russian official

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The statement of German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on establishing dialogue with Russia "from the position of force" does not strengthen European security, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Friday.

"Ms. Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer was appointed Germany’s defense minister not so long ago. However, just like her predecessor, she demonstrates the inability to offer anything significant that would facilitate real improvement of European security," he said.

Konashenkov reminded that several days ago, the German defense minister said during an address to the Bundestag that dialogue with Russia on disarmament should be established "from the position of force." The spokesman noted that the Russian Defense Ministry did not rush to respond to this statement, hoping that German politicians would correct the minister themselves. However, this did not happen, he stressed.

"We have to state that this is not the first time that statements by certain politicians of the Federal Republic of Germany in relation to building relations with Russia remind us of a schoolboy’s attempts to compensate for his lack of knowledge by saying something loud and absurd," the spokesman quipped.

Konashenkov also pointed out that a similar stance expressed by Germany in the 20th century "had already led to tragic consequences for the entire world, Germany itself and the German people."

Earlier, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said during an address to the Bundestag that Germany should continue establishing dialogue on disarmament with Russia "from the position of force," noting that "this has always been a good stance of German foreign policy and it should remain as such in the future.".