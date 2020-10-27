Russia continues dialogue with US on New START extension

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russia intends to continue maintaining dialogue with the US on the issue of a possible extension of the Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (New START treaty), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters Tuesday.

"Dialogue is always needed. We will suggest continuing this dialogue but the dialogue in looking for a solution rather than exchanging opinions that were repeatedly outlined and on paper as well," he noted.

Ryabkov added that the parties "are exchanging some documents behind closed doors."

On October 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to extend New START by at least a year without any additional conditions. According to him, it will provide the sides with an opportunity to hold substantial talks. In turn, the Russian Foreign Ministry underscored that Russia is ready to freeze nuclear arsenals for the same time as the treaty extension along with the US if Washington does not put forward any other conditions.

On October 23, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien told Politico that the US would reveal its ideas on the New START extension in the coming days.