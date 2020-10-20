Cooperation between states required to fight faux terrorists — Russian Security Council

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Fighting faux terrorists calls and messages requires cooperation with foreign agencies and with the IT companies, Russian Security Council deputy secretary Yuri Kokov said in an interview for Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

According to the official, anonymous calls happen via Internet phone calls form rented platforms, located in Russia or abroad, in conjunction with IP-concealing measures.

"This creates certain difficulties in investigation of such crimes. It is important to develop cooperation with competent agencies of foreign states, where the server hardware is located, as well as with the IT companies," Kokov said.

He also noted that Russia proposed to internationally define the procedure of registration and storage of encryption keys for mobile devices, which should make it possible to detect messengers used by the terrorists efficiently.

"Accepting this proposal will create options for legitimate access to information, sent by terrorists using strong cryptographic mechanisms, as well as information on devices used and their location," the deputy secretary said.

He also touched upon the issue of cyberterrorism, noting that such attacks can potentially lead to significant human losses, and inflict chaos in operation of state and commercial structures. According to Kokov, "most computer incidents failed to inflict serious damage" in Russia thanks to the successful operation of the state system for cyberattack detection, prevention and consequence elimination.