Russian Su-27 fighter intercepts foreign spy planes over Baltic Sea

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. A Russian Su-27 fighter of the Baltic Fleet was scrambled to intercept four foreign spy planes over the Baltic Sea, Russia’s National Defense Control Center reported on Monday.

Russian radars detected four air targets over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea approaching Russia’s state border on August 31. A Su-27 fighter from the Baltic Fleet’s air defense quick reaction alert forces was scrambled to identify the air targets, the Center said.

"The Russian fighter’s crew identified the air targets as a US Air Force RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft, a Swedish Air Force Gulfstream spy plane, a Danish Air Force Challenger surveillance aircraft and a German Navy P-3C Orion maritime patrol plane," the statement says.

The foreign reconnaissance planes were not allowed to violate the Russian state border. After the foreign aircraft moved away, the Su-27 fighter safely returned to its home airfield, according to the statement.

"The entire flight of the Russian Su-27 fighter proceeded in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace," the National Defense Control Center stressed.