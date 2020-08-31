Shipbuilders to deliver cutting-edge corvette to Russian Navy by year-end

ST. PETERSBURG, August 31. /TASS/. The Project 20385 corvette Gremyashchiy built at the Severnaya Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) is scheduled for its delivery to the Russian Navy in December, Shipyard CEO Igor Orlov announced on Monday.

"Now it is at sea for trials. We are planning to deliver it in December," the Shipyard’s chief said.

The Gremyashchiy is the Project 20385 lead corvette laid down at the Severnaya Shipyard on February 1, 2012 and floated out in June 2017. The corvettes of this Project developed by the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau are designated to detect and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships, provide for troop landing and cope with numerous green-water tasks. The corvette entered its new stage of trials on December 6.

Project 20385 corvettes displace 2,200 tonnes, have an operating range of 3,500 miles and their sea endurance is 15 days. They are armed with Kalibr-NK universal missile systems, Redut anti-aircraft missile launchers and Paket anti-submarine warfare technology.

It was earlier reported that the corvette Gremyashchiy might be subsequently armed with Tsirkon hypersonic missiles.

The corvette was named after the Northern Fleet’s legendary destroyer Gremyashchiy that fought during the Soviet Union’s 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany. For its successful operations at sea during the war, the destroyer was awarded the Guards title while its commander, 1st Rank Captain Anton Gurin was bestowed with the Hero of the Soviet Union title.