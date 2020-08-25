Shipbuilders to deliver two missile corvettes to Russian Navy

In 2021, the Severnaya Shipyard will also be implementing a program of commissioning civilian vessels, he added.

"The dockside trials of the logistics support vessel are planned for October and we want to hold its sea trials in November so that we can deliver the vessel to the customer by the end of 2020," he said.

"We are due to deliver the Project 20385 corvette Gremyashchiy and the Project 23120 logistics support vessel Vsevolod Bobrov to the Defense Ministry by the end of 2020 and the Project 20380 corvette Retivy in 2021," the Shipyard chief said at the Army-2020 international military and technical forum.

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/. August 25. /TASS/. The Severnaya Shipyard in St. Petersburg in Russia’s northwest is set to deliver two corvettes and a logistics support vessel to the Russian Navy by the end of 2021, Shipyard CEO Igor Orlov told TASS on Tuesday.

The Gremyashchiy is the Project 20385 lead corvette laid down at the Severnaya Shipyard (part of the United Aircraft Corporation) on February 1, 2012 and floated out on June 30, 2017. The corvettes of this Project developed by the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau are designated to detect and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships, provide for troop landing and cope with numerous green-water tasks.

Compared to the ships of the previous Project 20380, the Gremyashchiy carries Kalibr-NK and/or Oniks cruise missiles. The corvette is expected to enter service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet. Project 20385 envisages a hangar for a Ka-27 helicopter.

Project 20385 corvettes displace 2,200 tonnes, have an operating range of 3,500 miles and their sea endurance is 15 days. They are armed with Kalibr-NK universal missile systems, Redut anti-aircraft missile complexes and Paket anti-submarine warfare technology.

The Project 20380 corvette Retivy was laid down on February 20, 2015 and floated out on March 12, 2020. The corvette is expected to enter service with Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

Project 20380 ships developed by the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau are designed to accomplish green-water escort and strike missions and patrol coastal waters. They are armed with universal artillery guns, surface-to-air missile/artillery systems, supersonic missiles and automatic artillery launchers. The Project 20380 corvettes can carry a Ka-27 helicopter.

The Project 23120 logistics support vessel Vsevolod Bobrov was laid down in 2013 and put afloat in 2016. The Vsevolod Bobrov is the Project 23120 second-built and first serial-produced ship. The vessel can perform various functions that envisage loading, transporting and transferring cargoes, towing ships as big as aircraft carriers thanks to its powerful propulsion system, participating in rescue operations and providing medical assistance to those in distress at sea, carrying out seafloor mapping and searching for sunken objects. The vessel is the ARC4 ice-class ship.

Army-2020 forum

The Army-2020 international military and technical forum opened on the territory of the Russian Armed Forces’ Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center near Moscow on August 23 and will run through August 29.

Some weapons will be demonstrated at the Alabino training ground, the Kubinka aerodrome and the Ashuluk practice range in the Astrakhan Region. Representatives of about 100 countries are planning to attend the forum.

Over 1,500 companies and enterprises will demonstrate about 28,000 exhibits. Almost 700 advanced weapon systems will be demonstrated in the static and dynamic shows at the Army-2020 forum.