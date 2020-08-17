Latest cruise missile corvette arrives at Black Sea Fleet base for state trials

SEVASTOPOL, August 17. /TASS/. The new small missile ship Graivoron built for Russia’s Black Sea Fleet arrived in Novorossiysk for state trials, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"Currently, assembly work is underway to equip the superstructure of the ship’s hull. After the preparatory work is over, the crew of the small missile ship Graivoron and the Shipyard’s delivery team will start a series of state trials," the press office said in a statement.

Following the state trials, the Graivoron will be accepted for service in the Black Sea Fleet and will be the Fleet’s fourth corvette armed with Kalibr-NK cruise missile systems, the statement says.

The corvette’s crew earlier underwent re-training at the Navy’s training center in St. Petersburg. The sailors also underwent training at industrial enterprises where they familiarized themselves with shipborne equipment and armament, which they will operate.

The small missile ship Graivoron is the Project Buyan-M eighth serial-produced ship. The same-type ships Vyshny Volochyok, Orekhovo-Zuyevo and Ingushetia are already operational in the Black Sea Fleet.

Project 21631 Buyan-M-class small missile ships are outfitted with the latest artillery, missile, anti-saboteur, air defense and radio-technical armament, including the most advanced Kalibr-NK precision missile system designated to strike naval and coastal targets.

Buyan-M corvettes that have been built for the Russian Navy since 2010 are river-sea multi-purpose ships designated to defend and protect the state’s coastal area.

Missile corvettes of this Project delivered strikes with Kalibr-NK cruise missiles against terrorist targets in Syria. Some Buyan-M corvettes are operational in Russia’s Mediterranean permanent taskforce on a rotating basis.