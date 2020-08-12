Russia’s top brass to sign contracts for building six corvettes

KOMSOMOLSK-ON-AMUR /Khabarovsk Region/, August 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry plans to place an order with the Amur Shipyard in the Far East for building six corvettes for the Navy, Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

From October, the Amur Shipyard will be able to obtain loans at a 5% concessional rate, the defense chief said.

"Here, we are planning to sign a contract with the enterprise on the instruction of the supreme commander-in-chief, the president of our country, on the construction of six corvettes," Shoigu said at a meeting with defense industry officials.

The Russian government will allocate up to 630 billion rubles ($8.6 billion) until the end of 2028 for fulfilling the defense procurement plan in the Khabarovsk Region, which will have a positive effect on the regional budget, the defense minister said.

The defense chief said he expected the regional authorities to assist the Shipyard in selecting and training personnel.