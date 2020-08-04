Over 1,000 Northern Fleet artillery troops to hold firings in Russian Arctic drills

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. /TASS/. A month-long field exercise kicked off for artillery forces at the training grounds of the Russian Northern Fleet’s army corps and marine infantry in the Murmansk Region, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The exercise involves over 1,000 troops and more than 200 items of armament and military hardware, including Grad multiple rocket launchers, Gvozdika and Akatsiya self-propelled artillery guns, mortars and anti-tank missile systems," the press office said in a statement.

The field exercise will run under the command of artillery chiefs of motor rifle formations and a marine infantry brigade. During the month, the artillery personnel will be sharpening their field skills and attending tactical, special and technical training classes, the statement says.

The troops will also hold exercises and qualification drills for firings and artillery fire control, the press office added.