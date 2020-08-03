Russia to start serial deliveries of latest heavy strike drone in 2024

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The serial deliveries of the latest Okhotnik (Hunter) stealth heavy strike drone to the Russian troops will begin in 2024, United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) Head Yuri Slyusar reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.
"We received an assignment from the Defense Ministry to speed up the experimental design work and maximally adjust the schedule in order to begin the deliveries already from 2024. That is why, we are actively working with colleagues on this issue," the chief executive said.