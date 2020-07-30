Russia’s top brass to hold firing tests of latest combat robot

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Advanced Research Fund and the Defense Ministry of Russia will hold the trials of the Marker combat robot in August, Fund CEO Andrei Grigoryev told TASS on Thursday.

"Under the Marker project, a series of running and firing tests are planned in August. The trials will be conducted jointly with units of Russia’s Defense Ministry," the chief executive said.

The robotic platform will be demonstrated at the Army-2020 international military and technical forum, he said.

The Marker robotic platform is a joint project of the Advanced Research Fund’s National Center for the Development of Technologies and Basic Robotics Elements and the Android Technology research and production association (the developer of the Fedor humanoid robot). The new combat robot is expected to lay the basis for testing inter-operability of ground robots, unmanned aerial vehicles and Special Operations Forces.

The Marker is positioned as a building kit for creating models for future warfare.