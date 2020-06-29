Russia to conduct final tests on Marker combat robot in 2021

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The final testing stage of the Marker robot will take place in 2021, then the robot will be handed over to the Russian Ministry of Defense, says Oleg Martyanov, who heads the Russian Foundation for Advanced Research Projects’ National Center for the Development of Technologies and Basic Elements of Robotics.

However, the project will not stop after the final tests. According to Martyanov, the Marker will be used as a testbed for deflecting new threats; new technological solutions will be tested on this platform.

"Summarizing how we managed to solve the issue of autonomy, group control, machine vision, target recognition, speed and precision of targeting, we will be ready to hand over the results of our work to the customer next year," the head of the center said.

"We plan to conduct the final testing on tasks, given to us back in 2019, next year," he said.

Russian specialists are developing smart munitions capable of flying into a building in a guided mode for employing them on robotic combat platforms in urban warfare, Oleg Martyanov told TASS on Monday.

The strike robots are expected to be employed both on the terrain and in urban warfare. There are plans to arm these robots with smart munitions for employing them from sheltered positions in order to shield them from direct fire, he said.

For this purpose, "smart munitions need to be used: hovering and gliding munitions and smart grenades that receive the target already in the air and determine the trajectory themselves," Martyanov said.

"Simply firing a grenade launcher or a gun is today too primitive and holds no prospects," he added.

As the Center’s chief explained, smart munitions will make it possible to avoid unnecessary casualties. "We do not want the robot to destroy everything in front of it, leaving a dead zone behind it. That is why, it must be able to clearly define threats using new technologies and promptly react to them," he said.

About the Marker robot

The Marker robot is a joint project of the Center and the Android Technics Scientific Production Association, the developer of the FEDOR/Skybot android. The platform is supposed to become a key element for the practice of joint operation of ground robots, unmanned aviation and Special Operations forces. The Marker innovation is positioned as a design set for the development of combat models in the future.

The main module with six independent axes of rotation is installed on the robot’s tracked platform. The module can carry two types of weapons or equipment that could be used independently.

The payload’s rotation speed is several hundreds of degrees per second, which significantly increases the speed and precision specifications.

The Marker enjoys full situational awareness about its surroundings at a distance of over one hundred meters, allowing the operator to adjust the robot’s actions on time.