Trials of Russian robot Fedor begin in space

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The first trials of Russian humanoid robot Fedor’s control suit were held on board the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday night, the robot said on its Twitter page.

"Today we began exoskeleton trials," the robot tweeted.

The control suit, resembling a mask and large gloves, is needed for work in the ‘avatar’ mode, during which the robot would mimic the actions of a human controller to perform certain manipulations.

The Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft with Skybot F-850 humanoid robot (previously called FEDOR - Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research) on board docked with the International Space Station on Tuesday morning at 06:08 Moscow time, four minutes ahead of schedule.

The first docking attempt was cancelled on Saturday morning due to potential problems with a signal amplifier of the Kurs automatic rendezvous system located on the ISS.