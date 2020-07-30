Russia to unveil latest submersible vehicle at Army-2020 arms show

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Visitors of the Army-2020 international military and technical forum will be able to see the Vityaz-D unmanned deep-sea submersible that submerged to the Mariana Trench in the Pacific on May 8, Advanced Research Foundation CEO Andrei Grigoryev told TASS on Thursday.

"The forum will feature a number of our developments, including the Vityaz-D. This will be the vehicle that submerged to the bottom of the Mariana Trench on May 8, 2020," the chief executive said.

The Vityaz deep-sea submersible became the world’s first fully autonomous unmanned underwater vehicle that reached the World Ocean’s deepest point. This occurred at 10:34 p.m. Moscow time on May 8.

The submersible operates with the help of its onboard control system that implements control algorithms without a human operator. The submersible can independently bypass obstacles along its course, including exit from limited space using artificial intelligence elements in its control system.

The Vityaz-D deep-water submersible is capable of operating at maximum depths in the World Ocean. It comprises the autonomous vehicle, a deep-sea bottom station and control post equipment.

The submersible’s shipborne equipment provides for an information exchange of the carrier vessel with the underwater vehicle and the bottom station in real time through a sonar channel. The system is fully made of Russian components.