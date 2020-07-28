Army-2020 forum to display over 28,000 pieces of weaponry, military hardware

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Over 1,500 companies will put on display more than 28,000 pieces of weaponry and military hardware during the Army-2020 forum to be held in Russia next month, a senior Russian Defense Ministry official said.

According to Col. Oleg Kulakovsky, the head of the exhibitions department at the Russian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of scientific research and engineering support of advanced technologies (innovative research), the ministry will showcase more than 370 pieces of serially produced weaponry, military and special equipment during Army-2020.

"Overall, we expect more than 1,500 companies to participate in the forum’s display section, presenting over 28,000 samples of their products and technologies," the official said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper, published on Wednesday.