Russia kicks off contest to select military pilots for Aviadarts international competition

RYAZAN, June 30. /TASS/. The All-Russian stage of the Aviadarts-2020 international Air Force competition kicked off at the Dyagilevo airfield in Ryazan in central Russia to select the best pilots from 50 crews of tactical, long-range, military transport and army aviation, the Ryazan Region government announced on its website on Tuesday.

The Ryazan Region is hosting the contest already for the fifth time.

"This is a great honor for us to become a permanent site for holding such a large-scale competition. We are grateful to the Defense Ministry of Russia and the command of Russia’s Aerospace Force for such a decision and are ready to provide all possible assistance to the organizers. Such events play a noticeable role in strengthening the country’s defense capability and raising the prestige of military service in general," Vice-Governor of the Ryazan Region Igor Grekov was quoted as saying in the regional government’s statement.

The international competition’s all-Russian stage will last until July 11. During the contest of Russian military pilots, airfields in the Ryazan, Kaluga and Bryansk Regions will be involved along with the Dubrovichi training range near Ryazan.

At the training ground where the practical part of the competition will take place, personal targets designating a notional enemy’s military hardware have been placed for each contestant along with scoring zones upon hitting which the flight crew will receive the corresponding points.

Also, the training range features 12 types of tactical, shooting, bombing and radar targets, including an airfield with a parking place for aircraft and a pair of quick reaction alert planes on take-off, anti-aircraft missile systems at launch positions, a tank company on the march, a motorized infantry company in the area of a deployed command post and a set of models of automotive equipment.

As the Defense Ministry reported earlier, more than 200 Russian Aerospace Force crews took part in the qualifying stages of the Aviadarts competition.