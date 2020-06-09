Russia ready to work with US to improve deconfliction agreements — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russia is interested in working with the United States to improve agreements aimed at preventing dangerous military incidents, on the basis of experience gained in Syria, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"We are in a very intense and professional dialogue with the US through our military channels. Deconflicting is functional. It’s a good experience that we are hopeful could be used elsewhere as well, and we reconfirm our interest to improve bilateral agreement with the US to avoid dangerous military activities and an arrangement on avoidance of dangerous military incidents. To prop on this Syrian experience would be right in this case as well," Ryabkov said during a videoconference of the New York Council on Foreign Relations.

"All in all, we have, I would say, more contentious and difficult issues rather than interfaces for our common work with the US on Syria," the Russian diplomat continued. "We will do our utmost to ensure that the US understands properly what we are doing, why we are doing these things or that things there, and we will expand the interfaces of our dialogue with the US if the US reciprocates, if the US wants so. We are ready, on our part,".