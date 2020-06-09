Russian Baltic Fleet missile ships eliminate enemy aircraft in drills

KALININGRAD, June 9. /TASS/. Small missile ships of the Baltiysk naval base eliminated a notional enemy’s air targets by artillery fire during drills, the Baltic Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"At the training range located in the Baltic Sea, the naval strike group comprising the small missile ships Serpukhov and Liven successfully accomplished joint artillery firings against the targets that simulated the notional enemy’s aircraft," the press office said in a statement.

The fire was delivered from 76mm and 30mm artillery systems. M6 small-size airborne targets dropped by a Su-27 fighter jet of the Fleet’s naval aviation simulated the enemy aircraft.

"For the time of the artillery firings, the naval ranges located in the immediate vicinity of the coastline of the Kaliningrad Region were declared as temporarily dangerous for civil ships and aviation. Up to 10 surface ships and support vessels of the Fleet were involved in the security provision," the press office said.