Russian Su-33 fighters deliver bombing strike against enemy forces in Arctic drills

MURMANSK, April 16. /TASS/. The pilots of the Northern Fleet’s shipborne fighter aviation regiment delivered a bombing strike against a notional enemy’s positions at the Lumbovsky firing range in the east of the Murmansk Region, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

The crews of the deck-based Su-33 fighters "delivered bombing strikes against the notional enemy positions and conducted air reconnaissance," the press office said in a statement.

Each of the ten pilots carried out two target runs, employing 50 kg air bombs during the combat exercises, the press office specified.

The fighter jets performed their flights from the Severomorsk-3 airfield and the drills involved five Su-33 planes, the statement says.

The deck-based Su-33 fighters initially designated for aerial battles over the sea were additionally equipped for bombing strikes against ground targets before the deployment of the Northern Fleet’s surface action group in distant waters in 2016.