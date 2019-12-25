Northern Fleet’s missile cruiser and large anti-submarine warship enter Black Sea — source

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The Northern Fleet’s missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov arrived in Sevastopol, and the large anti-submarine warship Vice Admiral Kulakov also entered the Black Sea, a source in Crimea’s power structures told TASS on Wednesday.
"The cruiser has already arrived in Sevastopol, and the large anti-submarine ship is on its way," he said.
The Northern Fleet ships are expected to take part in scheduled joint drills with the Black Sea Fleet’s ships after the New Year holidays, he said.
A group of ships led by Marshal Ustinov left Severomorsk in early July. The cruiser took part in the Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg and the Oceanic Shield 2019 drills and performed tasks in the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean. In late November, the Northern Fleet’s sailors participated in the first-ever joint drills with sailors from China and South Africa.
Vice Admiral Kulakov embarked on a long-distance voyage in early December.