Russian missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov calls at Greek port

"Traditionally, the Russian sailors’ visit will last three days. The ship’s crew will replenish fresh water and food supplies," the spokesman stated.

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The Russian Northern Fleet’s missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov made a business call at the Greek port of Piraeus in the Aegean Sea, Fleet Spokesman, Captain 1st Rank Vadim Serga said on Tuesday.

After completing its visit, the missile cruiser will continue accomplishing tasks in the Mediterranean Sea, he clarified.

The missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov accompanied by support vessels entered the Mediterranean Sea on August 22. The ship’s crew held a series of drills in the Mediterranean and visited Algeria, Egypt and Turkey while the support vessels also made business calls at Cyprus and Greece.

The missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov left the Northern Fleet’s main naval base of Severomorsk on July 3. Over this period, the warship’s crew took part in Russia’s Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg on July 28 and in the Russian Navy’s Ocean Shield 2019 large-scale drills. Since it departed Severomorsk, the warship has covered a distance of 16,000 nautical miles.