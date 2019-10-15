Over 8,000 missile and artillery troops hold live-fire exercise in south Russia

"The drills paid special attention to counter-battery fire (artillery duels) and firings as part of reconnaissance and fire and reconnaissance and strike contours… At the concluding stage, the drills involved large-scale missile launches and firings from the Iskander, Bal and Bastion missile systems, Tornado-G and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems, Msta-S, Akatsiya and Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers, Nona self-propelled guns and other launchers," the press office said in a statement.

Overall, the drills involved more than 8,000 personnel, about 3,000 missile and artillery systems at the practice ranges in the Astrakhan, Rostov, Volgograd, Krasnodar and Stavropol Regions, the republics of North Caucasus and in Crimea, and also on the territories of the Russian military bases in Abkhazia, Armenia and South Ossetia, the statement says.