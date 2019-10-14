Drills to repel assault forces involving up to 8,000 servicemen start in Far East

VLADIVOSTOK, October 14. /TASS/. Massive drills to repel the "enemy" assault force have started in the Primorsky and Sakhalin Regions. Up to 8,000 people are taking part in it, the press service of the Eastern Military District told reporters on Monday.

"A massive bilateral tactical exercise on anti-airborne defense started at three ranges of the Eastern Military District in the Primorsky and Sakhalin Regions. Units of the Primorsky Department and the district’s army corps will engage in dangerous opposition, including those located on the Kuril Islands. A total of up to 8,000 servicemen, including more than 3,000 units of arms and military equipment and up to 50 planes and helicopters are involved," the report says.

The main stage of the exercise will be held at the Uspenovsky range in Sakhalin.

T-80 tanks and BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, Giatsint and Msta-S self-propelled artillery platforms, and Grad multiple-launch rocket systems will be used in the maneuvers. The units of Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles will regulate the fire. Su-30SM fighters, Su-25SM attack planes, Su-24M2 and Su-24MR bomber and reconnaissance aircraft, and MI-8AMTSh Terminator helicopters will be used during the exercise.