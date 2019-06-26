Russia will sign over 10 export contracts worth $350 mln at "Army-2019" forum — official

Russia trots out its cutting-edge military machinery at opening of Army-2019

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russia will sign over 10 export contracts worth over $350 mln by the end of the International Military-Technical Forum "Army-2019" held in the Moscow Region's Kubinka. head of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev told Rossiya-24 TV channel on Wednesday.

"There will be over 10 contracts worth over $350 mln in total," Shugayev said.

He added that on Wednesday a contract was signed with Belarus "in the aviation sphere."

The "Army-2019" forum is held on June 25-30 at the Patriot exhibition center in the Moscow Region. According to preliminary estimates, over 1,500 companies and organizations will take part in the forum and present over 27,000 exhibits of products and technologies.