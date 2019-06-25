The Army-2019 forum opened at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center outside Moscow on June 25. It will last through June 30. The forum's events will take place in other Russian regions as well. According to preliminary estimates, the forum will be attended by over 1,500 enterprises that will demonstrate more than 27,000 products and technologies. Take a look at Russia's advanced weapons presented to the public at one of the world's most prestigious exhibitions of military hardware.
Russia trots out its cutting-edge military machinery at opening of Army-2019
The Army-2019 military and technical forum is in full swing at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center
Photo {{sliderIndex+1}} from 16
The Army-2019 forum is opening at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center outside Moscow on June 25 and will last through June 30© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
L410 UVP-E20 light utility aircraft on display at the Army-2019 military and technical forum© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
A target location system for a Viking self-propelled surface-to-air missile launcher© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
RT-2PM Topol intercontinental ballistic missile launcher on display at the Army-2019 military and technical forum© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
Uran-9 unmanned combat ground vehicle© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
T-14 Armata battle tank© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
Iskander-M ballistic missile launcher© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
T-15 Armata infantry fighting vehicle© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
RKhM-8 chermical, biological, radiological and nuclear reconnaissance vehicle© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
Pantsir-SM self-propelled surface-to-air missile system© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
ZALA Lancet attack drone© Marina Lystseva/TASS
A visitor tries on Shvabe optical sights© Marina Lystseva/TASS
ZALA-KYB attack drone developed by Kalashnikov сoncern© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Skymak-3001 light trainer helicopter© Marina Lystseva/TASS
According to preliminary estimates, more than 1,500 enterprises and organizations will take part in the Army-2019 forum and feature over 27,000 products and technologies© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
The forum's events will take place in other Russian regions as well© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
Russia has no plans to 'pull down the flag' over the South Kurils - Putin
According to the president, Moscow is intended to implement large programs of developing the Far East, including the archipelago
Read more
Putin extends counter sanctions until end of 2020
Putin also signed an additional document, which changes the norms of the original decree on counter-sanctions dated August 6, 2014
Read more
Georgian Airways to offer flights to Moscow via Yerevan amid ban on direct flights
In addition to Georgian Airways, another Georgian airline MyWay Airlines operates flights to Russia
Read more
Slovakia scrambles two MiG-29 fighters to intercept passenger jet over its territory
The fighters escorted the passenger jet over the territory of Slovakia and returned to their base
Read more
Captured whales from Srednyaya Bay continue journey to freedom
Earlier, the whales travelled about 900 km in trucks from the marine mammal adaptation center in the Srednyaya Bay to Khabarovsk
Read more
Russian tourists should continue to come to Georgia - President of Georgia
"Politicians should solve problems", Salome Zourabichvili said
Read more
Kremlin says flights to Georgia to resume once anti-Russian hysteria ends
The Kremlin spokesman stressed that these measures could not be referred to as sanctions
Read more
Russia counts on St. Petersburg as innovation hub — Putin
St. Petersburg is not only a large industrial center, it is a biggest science and education center, Russian President added
Read more
Putin says Russia continues to be leader in modern weaponry despite military spending cuts
Speaking about the defense budget, the president recalled two popular sayings: "If you want peace, prepare for war," and "Those who do not feed their own army, will feed the enemy"
Read more
Turkey has bought Russian S-400 systems despite US’ threats, says Turkish top diplomat
No country has the right to tell Turkey what to do,Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusolgu said
Read more
Press review: Tbilisi riots to sting Georgia and Iran tops trilateral meeting in Jerusalem
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, June 24
Read more
Flights of Georgian airlines to Russia to be suspended from July 8 - Transport Ministry
"The reason for the suspension of flights is the need to ensure a sufficient level of aviation security", the Russian Transport Ministry said
Read more
Russian missile frigate passes through Panama Canal into the Caribbean
In the Caribbean Sea, the Russian ships and support vessels will continue accomplishing the tasks of their voyage in distant waters and will make business calls at the ports of some island nations
Read more
Ukraine’s opposition politician shares Putin’s words on resumption of Ukraine-Russia ties
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, he is ready to subscribe to the Russian president's words 'the two brotherly nations cannot live in hatred’
Read more
Russian delegation in PACE will not tolerate any new restrictions — official
Russian State Duma member Leonid Slutsky said that "if they try to introduce new restrictions, we will leave Strasbourg"
Read more
Knife-wielding man stabs three to death, wounds two in Russia’s Bashkortostan
The assailant offered resistance when police officers tried to apprehend him and they were forced to open fire and wounded him in a leg
Read more
Russian hi-tech firm to feature Soviet experimental assault rifle at Army-2019 arms show
The rifle developed in 1965 will be the central exhibit among Soviet experimental firearms
Read more
New strategy of military technical cooperation to be developed in Russia, says Putin
No effort must be spared to retain Russia’s leading positions on the global market for weapons, he stressed
Read more
Russia submits application to confirm its delegation's rights in PACE — official
PACE has earlier approved the resolution of Belgian representative Petra De Sutter that will allow the Russian delegation to take part in the Assembly's June session
Read more
Russian snowboarding champion Koltsov shot and killed in Los Angeles — media
Russia’s embassy in the United States is probing into the incident
Read more
Russia to counter new US sanctions, senior diplomat says
This is a "pure dictate," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
Issue of Russia’s gas transit via Ukraine to be settled after court disputes are resolved
"In order to achieve this aim, it is necessary to coordinate relations between the involved companies," First Deputy Head of the Russian government office Sergei Prikhodko added
Read more
Sanctions against Russia can be lifted at any time, says French Prime Minister
Edouard Philippe stressed that "relations between the two countries are not limited to relations between the states, they also rely on the peoples, territories, the literature"
Read more
Medvedev arrives in Le Havre for talks with French PM
This will be the first personal meeting of Dmitry Medvedev and Edouard Philippe, appointed head of the French government in May 2017
Read more
Hollywood ‘everywhere killing others’: Luc Besson wants more Russian films to go global
Besson is a screenwriter and producer of the recent drama film based on the Kursk submarine disaster, which is going to be released in Russia on June 27
Read more
Georgian authorities shift responsibility for Tbilisi events on Russia - senator
They did it without any grounds and in an insulting way, Konstantin Kosachev stressed
Read more
Russian Pacific Fleet's ships destroy 'enemy' submarine during Far Eastern drills
The Gromky corvette and small anti-submarine ships Koreets and Metel took part in the naval drills in the Peter the Great Gulf
Read more
Russia, Belarus may sign roadmaps on integration by November
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko
Read more
US missiles near Russian borders to trigger crisis equal in scale to Caribbean — diplomat
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov believes "we should brace for the worst scenario"
Read more
‘Equality March’ in Kiev triggers clashes with nationalists
The LGBT representatives were attacked by the radicals, but police pushed them back
Read more
Europe failed to adopt experience of Putin’s Q&A session - Kremlin
This is a unique project for the entire world, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Russia will respond in kind if EU starts lifting sanctions — Putin
It particularly concerns the lifting of restrictions that Russia was forced to impose in response to the EU’s sanctions, Putin said
Read more
US’ speculation about limited nuclear war is dangerous practice, says Russian top diplomat
That talks push many countries towards building up their nuclear arsenals, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov supposes
Read more
Iran in talks with Russia to establish mechanisms to cushion US sanctions - Zarif
Iranian Foreign Minister added that negotiations on monetary treaties include also Turkey, China, the Republic of Azerbaijan, India and some other countries
Read more
Ukraine’s Central Election Commission bars Saakashvili’s party from elections
The CEC earlier did not allow candidates from the Union of Left Forces and the Communist Party to take part in the parliamentary elections
Read more
Trump’s possibility to develop ties with Russia is limited, Putin says
According to the Russian leader, the attempts of achieving goals by force won’t be crowned with success
Read more
Washington's mindset sliding back to ‘limited nuclear war’ says Russian Foreign Ministry
Statements by the US officials are clearly designed to justify expanding the Pentagon’s arsenal of nuclear weapons to support the projection of military force around the world," the diplomat said
Read more
Russia’s new amphibious assault ships to differ radically from Ivan Gren-class warships
The new amphibious assault ships are expected to enter service with the Russian Navy before 2025
Read more
Trump looking forward to meeting with Putin in Osaka, Bolton says
US National Security Adviser also expressed hope for successful tripartite talks in Jerusalem on the Middle East
Read more
Nikkei: Japan plans lifting ban on Russian chicken imports after Putin-Abe meeting
The chicken ban would likely be lifted no sooner than 2020, according to the daily
Read more