Animated fantasy film Luca tops Russian weekend box office

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Animated fantasy film Luca became the leader of the Russian box office grossing 85.6 mln rubles ($1.18 mln) over the past weekend, according to preliminary data from kinobusiness.com for the period from June 24 to June 27.

Enrico Casarosa’s feature-length directorial debut was released in Russian cinemas on June 17. Sea monster boy named Luca who has the ability to assume human form on land explores a local town on the Italian Riviera with his new best friend over summer.

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard took second place at the box office with 57.8 mln rubles ($800,231) over four days. Action comedy film directed by Patrick Hughes features Ryan Reynolds, Antonio Banderas, Morgan Freeman, and Salma Hayek.

Crime-adventure comedy Cruella closes the top three with 46.7 mln rubles ($646,611). Emma Stone plays a younger version of Cruella de Vil, played by Glenn Close in the previous live-action adaptations, 101 Dalmatians (1996) and 102 Dalmatians (2000).