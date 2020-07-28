Brazil confirms more than 23,280 new cases of COVID-19 over past day

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 28. /TASS/. A total of 23,284 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Brazil over the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s overall case count to 2,442,375, the Brazilian health ministry reported late on Monday.

The country’s death toll, caused by the novel coronavirus, hit the figure of 87,618 as 614 more fatalities were reported in the past day.

A total of 1,667,667 people, who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Brazil, have recovered from the disease, while a number of registered active cases still stands at 687,090, according to the ministry’s data.

Brazil, where the first coronavirus case was confirmed on February 26, is currently ranked second after the United States in terms of the highest number of reported COVID-19 cases and fatalities.

According to the Brazilian Health Ministry’s earlier forecasts, the situation regarding the growing spread of the novel coronavirus in the country was likely to stabilize by July and would see a decline in August. The Health Ministry also reported earlier that in June the country reached a plateau in the number of fatalities.