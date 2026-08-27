Pentagon chief may appoint aide as US Army secretary

WASHINGTON, August 27. /TASS/. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth is considering appointing his public affairs aide Sean Parnell as US Army secretary, The Hill reported.

According to the newspaper’s sources, Parnell is on the shortlist of potential candidates for the position. The Pentagon chief’s aide has also privately expressed interest in succeeding Daniel Driscoll in the role.

NBC News previously reported, citing sources, that current Army Secretary Driscoll would like to leave his post as early as September of this year, although the administration of US President Donald Trump wants him to remain in the position at least through the end of the year. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) earlier reported, citing sources, that Driscoll could step down before the end of the year, noting that disagreements between him and the Pentagon chief have persisted for some time.