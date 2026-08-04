No migrants leaving Ceuta for Spain or other EU countries — EU Council

BRUSSELS, August 4. /TASS/. No migrants have moved from the Spanish autonomous city of Ceuta to mainland Spain or other EU countries, and most of those who illegally crossed the border have returned to Morocco, the EU Council said in a statement following the EU interior ministers’ emergency videoconference.

"The latest update from the Spanish authorities and the [EU] Commission indicates that the very large majority of people who have crossed illegally have been returned and there has been no onward movement to mainland Spain or other member states," the document said.

Earlier, Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said that at least 72,000 migrants entered Ceuta since late July, but 70,000 have already left the city for Morocco.