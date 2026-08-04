Qatar informs Russia about US-Iran settlement talks — diplomat

DOHA, August 4. /TASS/. Qatar is maintaining contact with Russia to keep Moscow informed about the situation in the Persian Gulf and the progress of the negotiations to resolve the crisis between the US and Iran, Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesman Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari told reporters.

"Our relations with Russia are developing in various areas, but in this specific case, <….> that call [between Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov] allowed us to exchange the latest news on this issue. It is important for us that our international partners know what is going on within the framework of the talks," the diplomat noted, responding to a TASS question about the Moscow-Doha contacts on the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to al-Ansari, Doha relies on the support of Moscow and other international partners to find a diplomatic solution to the Persian Gulf crisis. "We always seek to win the support of all our international and regional partners to achieve a diplomatic solution to this crisis," the spokesman pointed out.

On August 4, the foreign ministers of Russia and Qatar held a telephone conversation. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the sides discussed the situation in the Middle East, focusing on the ongoing escalation of tensions in the Persian Gulf. The top diplomats also emphasized the importance of immediately ceasing hostilities and swiftly resuming the peace process based on the June 17 Islamabad memorandum of understanding. Following the conversation, the Qatari Foreign Ministry stated that Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani noted the importance of all parties committing to dialogue and implementing the memorandum, including ensuring the safety of maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. The top Qatari diplomat also reiterated Doha’s support for all efforts aimed at detente and a comprehensive agreement to ensure sustainable peace in the region.