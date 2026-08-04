Israel considers US-Iran conflict more advantageous for it than deal — portal

WASHINGTON, August 4. /TASS/. Israeli leaders believe that maintaining the conflict between the US and Iran at the current level is more beneficial to their own interests than a deal between the two sides, the Al-Monitor portal reported, citing Israeli diplomatic sources.

"The current status quo - the absence of a [large-scale] war and the simultaneous absence of dialogue - is preferable for Israel to an agreement between Washington and Tehran. Israel is convinced that a deal [between the two sides] does not guarantee either the curtailment of Iran's nuclear program or the elimination of ballistic missile production," one of the sources noted.

Israeli authorities believe that the US is currently primarily focused on the issue of restoring shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The most pressing issues for Israel, Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, have now been overshadowed by Washington. Moreover, according to the sources, the Israeli authorities lack significant leverage over Washington. Therefore, in the US-Iran negotiation process, the Jewish state remains largely a passive observer, unable to exert pressure on the White House.

US President Donald Trump previously announced that further details on the US-Iran talks would be released on August 4. He also indicated that the two sides were already in contact, despite Tehran’s failure to publicly acknowledge this. Trump had previously announced that the US and Iran would begin talks on August 3.