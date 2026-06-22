Senior Iranian diplomat to lead expert team in talks with US — news agency

TEHRAN, June 22. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi has remained in Switzerland to lead a team of negotiators in expert-level consultations with the US on the implementation of the US-Iran memorandum, the ISNA news agency reported.

According to its information, this phase of the negotiations will begin on June 22 and will also include representatives from the mediating countries: Pakistan and Qatar.

The main delegation, including Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati, has already left Switzerland.