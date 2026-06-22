US-Iran talks in Burgenstock continued through the night — Swiss MFA

BURGENSTOCK, June 22. /TASS/. Intensive talks on the implementation of a US-Iran memorandum of understanding in Burgenstock, Switzerland, continued through the night, the Swiss Foreign Ministry said in a statement available to TASS.

"The Swiss facilitator welcomes the constructive progress made during the intensive diplomatic talks that continued throughout the night of June 21-22 at Burgenstock between the mediators, Iran and the United States," the statement reads. "Switzerland remains ready to support this process, in line with its tradition of good offices," the ministry added.

Iran’s delegation, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, left Switzerland after 18 hours of talks and headed to Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, Qatar and Pakistan, acting as mediators between Tehran and Washington, said that in Burgenstock, the parties had developed a roadmap toward a final Iran-US agreement. A special committee will also be established to oversee the negotiation process.