Trump rules out no options after 60-day talks with Iran — TV

NEW YORK, June 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said he doesn’t exclude any options is the talks with Iran yield no progress within 60 days after the signing of the memorandum of understanding, Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst said after his interview with the US leader.

"Also, President Trump talked about the broader memorandum of understanding, indicating this is just a ceasefire extension, this is not the final deal with the Iranian regime. And the President says he holds the cards and maintains a variety of options if the Iranians don't make these serious commitments at the negotiating table. He said, ‘I have a 60-day option and I can do whatever I want after that option," he said. "So, again, President Trump leaving a variety of considerations on the table."

The Qatari foreign ministry earlier announced the beginning of Qatar-and Pakistan-mediated talks between the US and Iranian delegations in Switzerland. The sides formed technical groups to work on the final agreement, it added.