Israel waiting for opportunity to derail US-Iran talks — top Turkish diplomat

ANKARA, June 21. /TASS/. The United States and Iran are to solve a range of difficult issues within the 60-day period while Israel is looking for derailing the negotiation process, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

"Negotiations have actually begun today, and initial contacts have been established. We spoke by phone with [U.S. Presidential Special Envoy] Steve Witkoff and discussed this issue as well. It may not be easy to settle all the details and technical aspects right away. Deadlocks may arise from time to time. We must be prepared for this. And, of course, there is always Israel, which is waiting for the right moment to undermine the situation at the first opportunity," he told the Anadolu agency on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting in Cairo involcing top diplomats from Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

He recalled that after the United States and Iran signed a memorandum "some issues have been left to be discussed within the next 60 days." "Some of them concern technical issues, particularly those related to the nuclear program. The negotiating teams need to work on these issues, as well as on the issue of sanctions. A mechanism for conflict resolution must be established. All of these are, to some extent, technical issues," he noted.

He also stated that "political will has been demonstrated" on major issues in the context of the US-Iran talks. "I believe that in the coming days they will overcome the existing problems thanks to intense work," the top Turkish diplomat added.

The Qatari foreign ministry earlier announced the beginning of Qatar-and Pakistan-mediated talks between the US and Iranian delegations in Switzerland. The sides formed technical groups to work on the final agreement, it added.