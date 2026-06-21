Trump close to involving Syria to settling issues with Hezbollah in Lebanon — TV

NEW YORK, June 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is looking at involving Syrian forces to settling issues with Hezbollah in Lebanon, Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst said, citing his interview with the US leader.

"The president told me he is disappointed Israel can't put Hezbollah away. He went on to say they (the Israeli side - TASS) can't do anything without knocking buildings down, and that he is close to giving it to Syria. And he is talking about empowering Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to actually go into southern Lebanon and fight Hezbollah, because the president believes that he [al-Sharaa] would do a more precise job in terms of the way he would deal with Hezbollah, not knocking down buildings, but fighting them on the ground," he said.

The president expressed "his frustration, or better put, his disappointment with the Israelis and the way that they are fighting Hezbollah," he added.